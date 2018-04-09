Goolaerts, Sagan: «Tutti i miei pensieri sono rivolti a Michael»

ROMA - «Sono estremamente triste. Tutti i pensieri e le preghiere mie e della Bora-Hansgrohe (la sua squadra n.d.r.) sono per Michael Goolaerts. Che triste notizia». Così il campione del mondo Peter Sagan, vincitore della Parigi-Roubaix, commenta la notizia appresa in nottata della morte del collega belga colpito da infarto mentre correva nella 'regina delle classiche'. Messaggi di condoglianze sui social sono stati postati anche dall'Uci, da Philippe Gilbert, Fabian Cancellara, Nairo Quintana, Team Sky e tanti altri personaggi del mondo del ciclismo.

All the thoughts and prayers of the @BORAhansgrohe team and myself are with Michael Goolaerts. Such a sad news... — Peter Sagan (@petosagan) 8 aprile 2018

Quelle triste nouvelle!

On aurait tous voulu ne jamais lire ce communiqué!

Mes plus sincères condoléances a la famille de Michael, ses amis, son équipe et ses supporters.#rip pic.twitter.com/F1wxygLX3N — PHILIPPE GILBERT (@PhilippeGilbert) 9 aprile 2018

Au nom de l’Union Cycliste Internationale et de la famille du cyclisme dans son ensemble, je tiens à adresser mes plus sincères condoléances à la famille, à l’équipe et aux proches de Michael Goolaerts, parti trop tôt ce jour. Nous partageons leur immense tristesse. https://t.co/nnPM33Qsqn — David Lappartient (@DLappartient) 8 aprile 2018

Terrible news....

RIP Michael Goolaerts.

My deep condolences going to his family, friends, and Teammates and the @Snipercycling crew pic.twitter.com/C9YFuZHdMN — Fabian cancellara (@f_cancellara) 8 aprile 2018