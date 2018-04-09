Ciclismo

Goolaerts, Sagan: «Tutti i miei pensieri sono rivolti a Michael»

© AFPS

Le parole del campione del mondo, vincitore della Parigi-Roubaix, sulla morte del collega belga colpito da infarto durante la corsa

lunedì 9 aprile 2018 12:41

ROMA - «Sono estremamente triste. Tutti i pensieri e le preghiere mie e della Bora-Hansgrohe (la sua squadra n.d.r.) sono per Michael Goolaerts. Che triste notizia». Così il campione del mondo Peter Sagan, vincitore della Parigi-Roubaix, commenta la notizia appresa in nottata della morte del collega belga colpito da infarto mentre correva nella 'regina delle classiche'. Messaggi di condoglianze sui social sono stati postati anche dall'Uci, da Philippe Gilbert, Fabian Cancellara, Nairo Quintana, Team Sky e tanti altri personaggi del mondo del ciclismo.

 

