Nizza, Balotelli: «Fischi ingiusti, con Napoli non stavo bene»

NIZZA (FRANCIA) - «Farò del mio meglio per far uscire il Nizza da questo periodo nero». Lo scrive su Instagram Mario Balotelli, assente ieri nella sconfitta di Amiens, commentando il pessimo avvio di stagione degli Aiglons, eliminati in settimana anche dal playoff di Champions League dal Napoli. «L'ultima partita - dice l'ex attaccante di Milan e Inter a proposito del retour match contro gli uomini di Sarri - ero ancora infortunato e ho accelerato il mio recupero, ma ero appena al 50%. L'ho fatto perché volevo essere d'aiuto ma non ce l'ho fatta. Adesso sto venendo fuori dall'influenza e per questo non ero ad Amiens. So che è sempre facile attaccarmi quando le cose non vanno nel modo giusto, questo mi rende triste e orgoglioso allo stesso tempo perché significa che la gente crede ancora in me. Tutto quello che posso fare - sottolinea Balotelli - è dimostrare che chi mi ha fischiato sbaglia. I ragazzi cadono, gli uomini si rialzano.Siamo uomini, guardiamo avanti». (Italpress)
I will try my best to makes @ogcnice ?? to come out of this black period .. last game I played I was still injured and I speeded up my come back but I was still not even 50% .. I speeded up my come back because I really wanted to help and as you all know I couldn't . Now I'm coming out of a flue which I had for 4 days already that's why I wasn't in Amiens . I know is always easy to attack me when things don't go in the right way and it makes me sad and proud at the same time because it means ou people still beliving in me but all I can do is to prove wrong once again to all of those that were whistling at me. Kids fall men stand up. We are men so let's not stay angry and look forward