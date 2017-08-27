Nizza, Balotelli: «Fischi ingiusti, con Napoli non stavo bene»

NIZZA (FRANCIA) - «Farò del mio meglio per far uscire il Nizza da questo periodo nero». Lo scrive su Instagram Mario Balotelli, assente ieri nella sconfitta di Amiens, commentando il pessimo avvio di stagione degli Aiglons, eliminati in settimana anche dal playoff di Champions League dal Napoli. «L'ultima partita - dice l'ex attaccante di Milan e Inter a proposito del retour match contro gli uomini di Sarri - ero ancora infortunato e ho accelerato il mio recupero, ma ero appena al 50%. L'ho fatto perché volevo essere d'aiuto ma non ce l'ho fatta. Adesso sto venendo fuori dall'influenza e per questo non ero ad Amiens. So che è sempre facile attaccarmi quando le cose non vanno nel modo giusto, questo mi rende triste e orgoglioso allo stesso tempo perché significa che la gente crede ancora in me. Tutto quello che posso fare - sottolinea Balotelli - è dimostrare che chi mi ha fischiato sbaglia. I ragazzi cadono, gli uomini si rialzano.Siamo uomini, guardiamo avanti». (Italpress)