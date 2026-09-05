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Pagelle Roma-Atalanta: Soulé il migliore, Hermoso croce e delizia. Carnesecchi un muro
Top e flop della partita andata in scena allo stadio Olimpico nella serata odierna: Gasperini rimonta nel finale e fa tre su tre. Che beffa per la squadra di Sarri (di Jacopo Aliprandi)