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Pagelle Roma-Atalanta: Soulé il migliore, Hermoso croce e delizia. Carnesecchi un muro

Top e flop della partita andata in scena allo stadio Olimpico nella serata odierna: Gasperini rimonta nel finale e fa tre su tre. Che beffa per la squadra di Sarri (di Jacopo Aliprandi)

Da non perdere

Roma, è qui la festa: l'Olimpico impazzisce con Gasperini e la squadra. È delirio sotto la curva Sud
Cardiopalma Roma, la vittoria in extremis contro l'Atalanta esalta i tifosi e scatena le ironie social
Errore assurdo a porta vuota di Anguissa: il Napoli spreca tutto contro l'Inter
Lobotka tocca con la mano, Barella chiede rigore: Inter furiosa, l'arbitro lascia giocare

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Gasperini: "Vittorie così sono dei segnali". Poi si regala una battuta sulla camicia....
Chiara ZucchelliChiara Zucchelli
Rivivi Roma-Atalanta D'Amico sul mercato della Roma
Cardiopalma Roma, la vittoria in extremis contro l'Atalanta esalta i tifosi e scatena le ironie social FOTO
Sarri e il "caso" dell'auricolare non indossato: "Avremmo voluto fare un'intervista più completa"
Roma-Atalanta 2-1 Gasperini dopo Roma-Atalanta 2-1: "Vittorie così sono dei segnali"
La resa di Sarri: "La Roma mi ha impressionato, lotterà per il titolo"
Chiara ZucchelliChiara Zucchelli
Roma-Atalanta, rivivi il match Sarri "intimorito" da Malen
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