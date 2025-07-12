Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it
abbonatiLeggi il giornale

Naviga le sezioni

Segui le Dirette

Live

I nostri social

FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram

Continua ad esplorare

ContattaciFaqRSSMappa del SitoLa RedazioneEdizione DigitaleAbbonamentiFaqCookie PolicyPrivacy PolicyCondizioni generaliNote legaliPubblicità
Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it
LoginregistratiabbonatiLeggi il giornale
Corriere dello Sport.it
ABBONATI
Live
ABBONATI Leggi il giornale
Corriere dello Sport.it
Live
ABBONATILeggi il giornale
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© BARTOLETTI
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© BARTOLETTI
© LAPRESSE
© BARTOLETTI
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© BARTOLETTI
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© LAPRESSE
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© BARTOLETTI
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© BARTOLETTI
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© BARTOLETTI
© AS Roma via Getty Images
© BARTOLETTI
© LAPRESSE
© Juventus FC via Getty Images
1 di 30

Roma, i convocati per il raduno: tutte le scelte di Gasperini

Ecco l'elenco completo dei calciatori che parteciperanno alla pre-season: da Paulo Dybala all'ex Verona Kumbulla

Per approfondire