Roma in campo a Trigoria, da Ferguson a Dybala: le foto dell'allenamento

La squadra di Gasperini torna ad allenarsi nel centro sportivo giallorosso: la Joya regolarmente in gruppo, sorrisi per Soulé e per l'attaccante ex Brighton