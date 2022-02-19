WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: match card, come vederlo in tv e streaming

JEDDAH (Arabia Saudita) - Nel pieno della “road to WrestleMania”, la WWE si appresta a offrire l’ultima fermata prima del GranDaddy of Them All. È arrivato il momento di Elimination Chamber, alla sua 12esima edizione, che potrebbe cambiare diversi scenari poco prima dello Showcase of the Immortals e metterà di fronte tantissimi campioni.
Come vedere WWE Elimination Chamber 2022
Lo show si terrà questa sera al Jeddah Super Dome (Arabia Saudita) e sarà disponibile in diretta dalle 18 in esclusiva assoluta tv e streaming sul WWE Network. A partire dalle 17 invece comincerà il consueto kickoff dello show, che sarà visibile gratuitamente su tutti i canali social della World Wrestling Entertainment.
Tutti gli incontri in programma
Ecco tutti gli incontri inseriti nella match card ufficiale:
- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Austin Theory vs. Riddle vs. AJ Styles - Elimination chamber match per il WWE Championship
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita - Single match per il WWE Raw Women's Championship
- The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders - Tag team match per il WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship
- Roman Reigns (c) (con Paul Heyman) vs. Goldberg - Single match per il WWE Universal Championship
- Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (con Happy Corbin) - Falls count anywhere match
- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Alexa Bliss - Elimination chamber match
- Naomi e Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair e Sonya Deville - Tag team match
- Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz - Single match