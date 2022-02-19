WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: match card, come vederlo in tv e streaming

JEDDAH (Arabia Saudita) - Nel pieno della “road to WrestleMania”, la WWE si appresta a offrire l’ultima fermata prima del GranDaddy of Them All. È arrivato il momento di Elimination Chamber, alla sua 12esima edizione, che potrebbe cambiare diversi scenari poco prima dello Showcase of the Immortals e metterà di fronte tantissimi campioni.