WWE WrestleMania 39, tutti i match e dove vederla in tv e streaming

LOS ANGELES (California) - È arrivato il momento delle due serate più importanti dell’anno in casa WWE, quello di WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39). Un evento che si svolgerà al SoFi Stadium di Los Angeles nelle due notti italiane di sabato 1 e domenica 2 aprile e che offre una match card piena di sfide straordinarie, che si alterneranno fra la night 1 e la night 2.
WrestleMania 39, dove vederla in tv e streaming
Entrambe le serate di WrestleMania cominceranno dalle ore 02 con chiusura prevista intorno alle 6 (di domenica 2 aprile la prima notte e di lunedì 3 aprile la seconda). L'evento potrà essere seguito in diretta streaming sul WWE Network.
WrestleMania 39, tutti gli incontri in programma
Questa la match card ufficiale delle due notti:
Night 1
- WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. John Cena
- WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
- Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (c) vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens
- Becky Lynch, Lita, & Trish Stratus vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, & IYO SKY)
- Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul
- Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Chad Gable) vs. The Viking Raiders (Ivar & Erik)
Night 2
- WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes
- WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka
- WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
- Hell In A Cell: Edge vs. Finn Balor
- Brock Lesnar vs. Omos
- Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green