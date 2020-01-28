Morte Kobe Bryant, rinviato derby Lakers-Clippers. LeBron James: "Sono distrutto"

LOS ANGELES (STATI UNITI D'AMERICA) - Il derby di Los Angeles tra Lakers e Clippers, in programma nella notte italiana tra martedì e mercoledì, è stato rinviato a data da definire. Troppo forte il dolore per la scomparsa a soli 41 anni di Kobe Bryant. I gialloviola avevano anche cancellato l'allenamento di lunedì, ancora sotto shock per la notizia che era stata comunicata ai giocatori dall'allenatore Frank Vogel sul volo di rientro da Philadelphia. Tra i più colpiti dalla notizia LeBron James che proprio sabato aveva superato Black Mamba al terzo posto fra i marcatori all-time della Nba.
Il messaggio di LeBron James a Kobe Bryant
Il Prescelto, immortalato in lacrime all'aeroporto di Los Angeles, ha rotto il silenzio pubblicando sul proprio profilo Instagram un lungo messaggio: "Sono distrutto e sconvolto. Non sono pronto per scrivere ma lo faccio, anche se ogni volta che ci ho provato ho cominciato a piangere pensando a te, a Gigi e all'amicizia, al legame, alla fratellanza che ci univa. Ci eravamo sentiti domenica mattina prima che lasciassi Philadelphia per tornare a Los Angeles, non avrei mai pensato che sarebbe stata la nostra ultima chiacchierata. Ti voglio bene fratellone. Ti prometto che porterà avanti la tua eredità. Hai rappresentato tanto per molti di noi, specialmente ai Lakers, ed è mia responsabilità indossare questa maglia e andare avanti. Dammi la forza da lassù e tienimi d'occhio. Saremo insieme qui. C'è molto altro che vorrei dire ma ora non ce la faccio", il saluto commosso di LeBron James a Kobe Bryant.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! . Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life?? #Gigi4Life??