Morte Kobe Bryant, rinviato derby Lakers-Clippers. LeBron James: "Sono distrutto"

LOS ANGELES (STATI UNITI D'AMERICA) - Il derby di Los Angeles tra Lakers e Clippers, in programma nella notte italiana tra martedì e mercoledì, è stato rinviato a data da definire. Troppo forte il dolore per la scomparsa a soli 41 anni di Kobe Bryant. I gialloviola avevano anche cancellato l'allenamento di lunedì, ancora sotto shock per la notizia che era stata comunicata ai giocatori dall'allenatore Frank Vogel sul volo di rientro da Philadelphia. Tra i più colpiti dalla notizia LeBron James che proprio sabato aveva superato Black Mamba al terzo posto fra i marcatori all-time della Nba.

Il Prescelto, immortalato in lacrime all'aeroporto di Los Angeles, ha rotto il silenzio pubblicando sul proprio profilo Instagram un lungo messaggio: "Sono distrutto e sconvolto. Non sono pronto per scrivere ma lo faccio, anche se ogni volta che ci ho provato ho cominciato a piangere pensando a te, a Gigi e all'amicizia, al legame, alla fratellanza che ci univa. Ci eravamo sentiti domenica mattina prima che lasciassi Philadelphia per tornare a Los Angeles, non avrei mai pensato che sarebbe stata la nostra ultima chiacchierata. Ti voglio bene fratellone. Ti prometto che porterà avanti la tua eredità. Hai rappresentato tanto per molti di noi, specialmente ai Lakers, ed è mia responsabilità indossare questa maglia e andare avanti. Dammi la forza da lassù e tienimi d'occhio. Saremo insieme qui. C'è molto altro che vorrei dire ma ora non ce la faccio", il saluto commosso di LeBron James a Kobe Bryant.