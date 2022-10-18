Riparte la Nba: i voti e le star squadra per squadra

È tutto pronto per l'inizio della nuova stagione di Nba. Si parte con la stagione regolare, poi i play-in (11-14 aprile) per decidere la settima e ottava testa di serie di ogni Conference, e infine i playoff dal 15 aprile che vedranno scontrarsi le prime 8 squadre della West e East Conference per la vittoria del titolo finale. Le partite saranno disponibili in diretta e in differita su Sky Sport Nba e su Sky Sport 1: si inizia questa notte con Boston-Philadelphia e Golden State-Lakers. Di seguito ecco tutte le squadre, con il loro giocatore chiave e la nostra valutazione sulla franchigia (su un massimo di 5 stelle).