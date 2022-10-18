Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it

Riparte la Nba: i voti e le star squadra per squadra

È tutto pronto per l'inizio della nuova stagione: tutte le squadre, le loro valutazioni e il loro giocatore chiave
Riparte la Nba: i voti e le star squadra per squadra© EPA
3 min

È tutto pronto per l'inizio della nuova stagione di Nba. Si parte con la stagione regolare, poi i play-in (11-14 aprile) per decidere la settima e ottava testa di serie di ogni Conference, e infine i playoff dal 15 aprile che vedranno scontrarsi le prime 8 squadre della West e East Conference per la vittoria del titolo finale. Le partite saranno disponibili in diretta e in differita su Sky Sport Nba e su Sky Sport 1: si inizia questa notte con Boston-Philadelphia e Golden State-Lakers. Di seguito ecco tutte le squadre, con il loro giocatore chiave e la nostra valutazione sulla franchigia (su un massimo di 5 stelle).

Western Conference

Northwest

Denver Nuggets (Nikola Jokic - 4 stelle)

Minnesota Timberwolves (Karl-Anthony Towns - 3 stelle)

Portland Trail Blazers (Damian Lillard - 2 stelle)

Utah Jazz (Mike Conley - 2 stelle)

Oklahoma City Thunder (Shai Gilgeous-Al. - 1 stella)

Pacific

Golden State Warriors (Stephen Curry - 5 stelle)

Los Angeles Clippers (Kawhi Leonard - 5 stelle)

Phoenix Suns (Devin Booker - 4 stelle)

Los Angeles Lakers (Lebron James - 3 stelle)

Sacramento Kings (Domantas Sabonis - 1 stella)

Southwest

Dallas Mavericks (Luka Doncic - 4 stelle)

Memphis Grizzlies (Ja Morant - 4 stelle)

New Orleans Pelicans (Zion Williamson - 3 stelle)

Houston Rockets (Jalen Green - 1 stella)

San Antonio Spurs (Keldon Johnson - 1 stella)

Eastern Conference

Atlantic

Boston Celtics (Jayson Tatum - 5 stelle)

Philadelphia 76ers (Joel Embiid - 4 stelle)

Brooklyn Nets (Kevin Durant - 3 stelle)

Toronto Raptors (Pascal Siakam - 3 stelle)

New York Knicks (Julius Randle - 2 stelle)

Central

Milwaukee Bucks (Giannis Antetokounmpo - 5 stelle)

Chicago Bulls (DeMar DeRozan - 2 stelle)

Cleveland Cavaliers (Donovan Mitchell - 2 stelle)

Detroit Pistons (Cade Cunnigham - 1 stella)

Indiana Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton - 1 stella)

Southeast

Atlanta Hawks (Trae Young - 4 stelle)

Miami Heat (Jimmy Butler - 4 stelle)

Charlotte Hornets (LaMelo Ball - 3 stelle)

Orlando Magic (Paolo Banchero - 1 stella)

Washington Wizards (Bradley Beal - 1 stella)

