Lazio-Borussia Dortmund 3-1, il tabellino

ROMA - Gioia Lazio: la squadra di Simone Inzaghi bagna il ritorno in Champions League dopo 13 anni con una strepitosa vittoria casalinga contro il Borussia Dortmund. Ciro Immobile (doppietta da ex) e Akpa Akpro firmano la vittoria sui ragazzi di Tuchel, a cui non basta il gol del solito Haaland.

LAZIO-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3-1: NUMERI E STATISTICHE

LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe (6' st Hoedt), Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic (22' st Akpa Akpro), Leiva, Luis Alberto (36' st Parolo), Fares; Correa (23' st Muriqi), Immobile (36' st Caicedo). A disposizione: Reina, Armini, Anderson, Czyz, Escalante, Alia. Allenatore: Simone Inzaghi

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-4-2-1): Hitz; Piszczek (20' st Brandt), Hummels, Delaney; Meunier, Guerreiro, Witsel, Bellingham (1' st Reyna); Reus (33' st Reinier), Sancho; Haaland. A disposizione: Bürki, Passlack, Dahoud, Morey, Raschl, Knauff, Unbehaum. Allenatore: Favre

ARBITRO: Turpin (Francia)

MARCATORI: 6' pt Immobile (L), 32' pt aut. Hitz (B), 26' st Haaland (B), 31' st Akpa Akpro (L)

NOTE: Ammoniti: Luis Alberto, Strakosha (L); Delaney, Reyna (B). Recupero: 1' e 4'