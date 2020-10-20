Champions League
Lazio-Borussia Dortmund 3-1, il tabellino

I dati della gara valida per la 1ª giornata del girone F di Champions League

© © Marco Rosi / Fotonotizia

martedì 20 ottobre 2020 22:54

ROMA - Gioia Lazio: la squadra di Simone Inzaghi bagna il ritorno in Champions League dopo 13 anni con una strepitosa vittoria casalinga contro il Borussia Dortmund. Ciro Immobile (doppietta da ex) e Akpa Akpro firmano la vittoria sui ragazzi di Tuchel, a cui non basta il gol del solito Haaland.

LAZIO-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 3-1: NUMERI E STATISTICHE

LAZIO (3-5-2): Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe (6' st Hoedt), Acerbi; Marusic, Milinkovic-Savic (22' st Akpa Akpro), Leiva, Luis Alberto (36' st Parolo), Fares; Correa (23' st Muriqi), Immobile (36' st Caicedo). A disposizione: Reina, Armini, Anderson, Czyz, Escalante, Alia. Allenatore: Simone Inzaghi

BORUSSIA DORTMUND (3-4-2-1): Hitz; Piszczek (20' st Brandt), Hummels, Delaney; Meunier, Guerreiro, Witsel, Bellingham (1' st Reyna); Reus (33' st Reinier), Sancho; Haaland. A disposizione: Bürki, Passlack, Dahoud, Morey, Raschl, Knauff, Unbehaum. Allenatore: Favre

ARBITRO: Turpin (Francia)

MARCATORI: 6' pt Immobile (L), 32' pt aut. Hitz (B), 26' st Haaland (B), 31' st Akpa Akpro (L)

NOTE: Ammoniti: Luis Alberto, Strakosha (L); Delaney, Reyna (B). Recupero: 1' e 4'

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE - 1° GIORNATA
MARTEDÌ 20 OTTOBRE 2020
Zenit S.P. - Bruges 1 - 2
Dinamo K. - Juve 0 - 2
Chelsea - Siviglia 0 - 0
Rennes - FK Krasnodar 1 - 1
Lazio - Borussia D. 3 - 1
Barcellona - Ferencváros 5 - 1
PSG - Manchester Utd 1 - 2
RB Leipzig - Istanbul Basaksehir 2 - 0
MERCOLEDÌ 21 OTTOBRE 2020
Salisburgo - Lokomotiv M. 18:55
Real Madrid - Shakhtar 18:55
Bayern - Atletico Madrid 21:00
Inter - Borussia M. 21:00
Manchester City - Porto 21:00
Olympiakos - Marsiglia 21:00
Ajax - Liverpool 21:00
Midtylland - Atalanta 21:00

