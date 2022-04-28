Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it

1 min

Leicester-Roma 1-1: tabellino, statistiche e marcatori

I dati della semifinale di andata di Conference League
Leicester-Roma 1-1: tabellino, statistiche e marcatori© Getty Images

LEICESTER- Roma in vantaggio al quarto d'ora con Pellegrini. Leicester che pareggia nella ripresa con Lookman. Roma-Leicester 1-1. Tutto rimandato al ritorno all'Olimpico. 

Leicester-Roma, il tabellino

LEICESTER (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne (21'pt Justin); Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall; Albrighton (17'st Barnes), Vardy (17'st Iheanacho), Lookman (39'st A. Perez). A disposizione: Ward, Soyunçu, Amartey, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Daka, Thomas, Soumaré. All. Rodgers

ROMA (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Mkhitaryan (12'st Veretout), Cristante, Pellegrini (40'st Felix), Zalewski (40'st Viña) ; Zaniolo (24'st Sergio Oliveira), Abraham. A disposizione: Fuzato, Carles Perez, Shomurodov, Maitland-Niles, Kumbulla, Spinazzola, Bove, El Shaarawy. All. Mourinho

ARBITRO: Del Cerro Grande (Spagna).

MARCATORI: 15'pt Pellegrini (R), 22'st Lookman (L).

NOTE: Ammoniti: Dewsbury-Hall, Vardy (L); Abraham, Zaniolo (R). Recupero: 2'pt, 5'st.

Tutte le news di Conference League

