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Acea Run Rome The Marathon, a special keepsake for all those who crossed the finish line

Acea Run Rome The Marathon, a special keepsake for all those who crossed the finish line

Your name and marathon finishing time forever immortalised in the italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport-Stadio. Unmissable! On sale from 23 March
1 min

A special keepsake for all those who crossed the finish line: starting Monday, 23 March, the Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport–Stadio will be available at newsstands with a truly unmissable feature.

Inside the newspaper, the names and finishing times of all finishers will be published, allowing runners to see their results immortalised in the pages of one of Italy’s leading sports dailies. A unique way to celebrate and preserve the memory of completing the race. Runners will be able to find their name and official finishing time printed in the newspaper, turning their achievement into a lasting memento.

Make sure to head to your nearest newsstand across Rome on Monday morning to secure your copy. A special edition not to be missed — a must-have keepsake for everyone who reached the finish line and experienced the excitement of the race.

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATATutte le news di edicola

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