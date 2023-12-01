Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it

Naviga le sezioni

Segui le Dirette

Live

I nostri social

FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram

Continua ad esplorare

ContattaciFaqRSSMappa del SitoLa RedazioneEdizione DigitaleAbbonamentiFaqCookie PolicyPrivacy PolicyCondizioni generaliNote legaliPubblicità

Abbonati all'edizione digitale del Corriere dello Sport!

Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te

Sempre con te, come vuoi

ABBONATI ORALeggi il giornale
Corriere dello Sport.it
ABBONATI
Live
ABBONATILeggi il giornale
Corriere dello Sport.it
Live
ABBONATILeggi il giornale

Esports Awards, ecco i vincitori

Premiate a Las Vegas le eccellenza dell'esports mondiale
Esports Awards, ecco i vincitori
2 min

Nella lunga e piena di stelle cerimonia degli Esports Awards di Las Vegas sono state premiate le eccellenze del settore gaming a livello globale, così come poco meno di una settimana fa alla Milan Games Week sono stati premiati i migliori agli Italian Esports Awards. Dal miglior giocatore al miglior coach, passando per il miglior titolo su Pc e Mobile, fino ai premi per chi si occupa di media, di content, di broadcast e per chi commenta le migliori azioni dei giocatori. Ecco tutti i vincitori.

La lista dei vincitori

Di seguito la lista di tutti i vincitori degli Esports Awards 2023:

  • Esports Play of the Year: Ilya "m0NESY" Osipov
  • Esports Mobile Game of the Year: Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Esports Cosplay of the Year: Akemikun
  • Esports Commercial Partner of the Year: Gucci
  • Esports Journalist of the Year: Richard Lewis
  • Esports Coach of the Year: Christine "Potter" Chi
  • Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year: ESL FACEIT Group
  • Esports Creative of the Year: Gregory "SesoHQ" Ortiz
  • Esports Supporting Service of the Year: Prodigy Agency
  • Esports Creative Team of the Year: Paper Crowns
  • Esports Game of the Year: VALORANT
  • Esports Coverage Platform of the Year: Esports Charts
  • Breakthrough Player of the Year: Max "Demon1" Mazanov
  • Collegiate Program of the Year: University of Oklahoma
  • Esports Publisher of the Year: Riot Games
  • Esports Color Caster of the Year: Dan Gaskin
  • Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year: Mitch "Uber" Leslie
  • Esports Content Creator of the Year: S8ul Esports
  • Esports Host of the Year presented by 5GRV: Caleb "WavePunk" Simmons
  • Esports Team of the Year: T1
  • Esports PC Player of the Year: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
  • Esports Content of the Year: Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok
  • Esports Controller Player of the Year: Paco "HyDra" Rusiewiez
  • Esports Hardware Piece of the Year: Stream Deck MK.2
  • Esports Desk Analyst of the Year: Mimi "aEvilcat" Wermcrantz
  • Streamer of the Year: Samy "Riversgg" Rivera
  • Esports Organization of the Year: Team Vitality
  • Esports Personality of the Year: Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang
  • Esports Mobile Player of the Year: Mohamed "Mohamed Light" Tarek
  • Panel’s Choice Award: Dr. Julia Hiltscher

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Da non perdere

Tutte le news di Eventi

Abbonati per continuare a leggere

L'abbonamento Plus+ ti permette di leggere tutti i contenuti del sito senza limiti

Scopri ogni giorno i contenuti esclusivi come Interviste, Commenti, Analisi, le Pagelle e molto altro ancora!

Plus+

€ 5,90 /mese

Scopri l'offerta

Commenti