Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it

Naviga le sezioni

Segui le Dirette

Live

I nostri social

FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram

Continua ad esplorare

ContattaciFaqRSSMappa del SitoLa RedazioneEdizione DigitaleAbbonamentiFaqCookie PolicyPrivacy PolicyCondizioni generaliNote legaliPubblicità

Corriere dello Sport - Stadio

Abbonati all'edizione digitale del Corriere dello Sport!

Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te

Sempre con te, come vuoi

ABBONATI ORALeggi il giornale
Edizione digitale
Edizione digitale
Corriere dello Sport.it
Abbonati
LiveLeggi il giornaleAbbonati ora
Abbonati
Corriere dello Sport.it
LiveLeggi il giornaleAbbonati ora
2 min

F1, delirio Ferrari a Monaco: pole di Leclerc, Sainz secondo

La griglia di partenza del settimo appuntamento del mondiale; Leclerc scatterà dalla prima posizione, Sainz secondo. Perez provoca una bandiera rossa ed è terzo davanti a Verstappen
F1, delirio Ferrari a Monaco: pole di Leclerc, Sainz secondo© EPA
TagsF1monacoleclerc

MONTE CARLO - Il Gp di Monaco, settimo appuntamento del mondiale di Formula 1, vede Charles Leclerc conquistare la pole position. Il pilota della Ferrari centra la quinta pole stagionale, la seconda di fila nel circuito di casa. A completare la prima fila è Carlos Sainz, mentre le Red Bull sono in seconda fila, con Sergio Perez, che provoca una bandiera rossa nel finale, davanti a Max Verstappen. 

La griglia di partenza

PRIMA FILA

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

SECONDA FILA

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

TERZA FILA 

5. Lando Norris (McLaren)
6. George Russell (Mercedes)

QUARTA FILA

7. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
8. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

QUINTA FILA

9. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

SESTA FILA

11. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
12. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

SETTIMA FILA

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
14. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

OTTAVA FILA

15. Mick Schumacher (Haas)
16. Alexander Albon (Williams)

NONA FILA

17. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

DECIMA FILA

19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
20. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)

Da non perdere

Domenicali gela AndrettiPerez comanda le FP3
Tutte le news di Formula 1

Corriere dello Sport - Stadio

Abbonati all'edizione digitale del Corriere dello Sport!

Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te

Sempre con te, come vuoi

ABBONATI ORALeggi il giornale
Edizione digitale
Edizione digitale

Commenti