F1, delirio Ferrari a Monaco: pole di Leclerc, Sainz secondo

MONTE CARLO - Il Gp di Monaco, settimo appuntamento del mondiale di Formula 1, vede Charles Leclerc conquistare la pole position. Il pilota della Ferrari centra la quinta pole stagionale, la seconda di fila nel circuito di casa. A completare la prima fila è Carlos Sainz, mentre le Red Bull sono in seconda fila, con Sergio Perez, che provoca una bandiera rossa nel finale, davanti a Max Verstappen.
La griglia di partenza
PRIMA FILA
1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
SECONDA FILA
3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
TERZA FILA
5. Lando Norris (McLaren)
6. George Russell (Mercedes)
QUARTA FILA
7. Fernando Alonso (Alpine)
8. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
QUINTA FILA
9. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)
10. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
SESTA FILA
11. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
12. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
SETTIMA FILA
13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
14. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)
OTTAVA FILA
15. Mick Schumacher (Haas)
16. Alexander Albon (Williams)
NONA FILA
17. Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)
18. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
DECIMA FILA
19. Nicholas Latifi (Williams)
20. Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo)