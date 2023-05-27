F1 GP Monaco: pole super di Verstappen davanti ad Alonso, Leclerc 3°

MONTECARLO - Il GP di Monaco, settimo appuntamento del mondiale F1, vedrà Max Verstappen scattare dalla pole position. Il campione della Red Bull stupisce tutti con una rimonta clamorosa nella seconda parte di pista, recuperando oltre due decimi da Fernando Alonso dopo aver sbattuto un paio di volte contro le barriere ai lati della pista. Terzo un buon Charles Leclerc, che era stato beffato di pochissimo nel testa a testa con l'asturiano. Quinto Carlos Sainz, con un ottimo Esteban Ocon a separare le due Ferrari. Scatterà dall'ultima posizione in griglia l'altro pilota Red Bull, Sergio Perez, autore di un clamoroso errore in Q1, in cui è andato a sbattere contro le barriere in curva-1.