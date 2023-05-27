Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it

F1 GP Monaco: pole super di Verstappen davanti ad Alonso, Leclerc 3°

Il pilota olandese scatterà dalla prima posizione. Disastro Perez, parte ultimo. Quinta l'altra Ferrari di Sainz
F1 GP Monaco: pole super di Verstappen davanti ad Alonso, Leclerc 3°© Getty Images
2 min
MONTECARLO - Il GP di Monaco, settimo appuntamento del mondiale F1, vedrà Max Verstappen scattare dalla pole position. Il campione della Red Bull stupisce tutti con una rimonta clamorosa nella seconda parte di pista, recuperando oltre due decimi da Fernando Alonso dopo aver sbattuto un paio di volte contro le barriere ai lati della pista. Terzo un buon Charles Leclerc, che era stato beffato di pochissimo nel testa a testa con l'asturiano. Quinto Carlos Sainz, con un ottimo Esteban Ocon a separare le due Ferrari. Scatterà dall'ultima posizione in griglia l'altro pilota Red Bull, Sergio Perez, autore di un clamoroso errore in Q1, in cui è andato a sbattere contro le barriere in curva-1. 

Risultati qualifiche GP Monaco

PRIMA FILA 

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

SECONDA FILA

3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
4. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

TERZA FILA

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
6. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

QUARTA FILA 

7. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
8. George Russell (Mercedes)

QUINTA FILA

9. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)
10. Lando Norris (McLaren)

SESTA FILA

11. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
12. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)

SETTIMA FILA

13. Alexander Albon (Williams)
14. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

OTTAVA FILA

15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
16. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

NONA FILA

17. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
18. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

DECIMA FILA

19. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)
20. Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

