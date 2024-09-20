WSOPE 2024: il programma completo dei tornei

Grandi emozioni al King's Resort di Rozvadov, in Repubblica Ceca, per le World Series of Poker Europe (WSOPE) 2024. Si tratta della 15ª edizione della versione europea delle famose WSOP di Las Vegas. Il prestigioso evento è iniziato il 18 ottobre ed è in programma fino al 9 ottobre.
Il programma delle WSOPE 2024
Il programma delle WSOPE 2024 è caratterizzato da 15 eventi: 11 di Texas Hold’em No Limit, 3 di Pot Limit Omaha e 1 di 8-Game Mix. Ecco il programma completo: ‘350€ Opener NLH’ (18-23 settembre); ‘550€ PLO 8-Max’ (20-24 settembre); ‘€1.350 Mini Main Event’ (22-28 settembre); ‘€2.000 PLO’ (24-25 settembre); ‘€ 550 Colossus NLH’ (25-30 settembre); ‘€5000 PLO’ (29-30 settembre), ‘€1650 NLH 6-Max’ (30 settembre-1 ottobre), ‘€25,000 NLH GGMillion’ (30 settembre-1 ottobre), ‘€1,100 NLH Mystery Bounty’ (1 e 2 ottobre), ‘€2,000 8-Game Mix9 (2 e 3 ottobre), ‘€1,100 NLH Turbo Bounty Hunter’ (3 ottobre), ‘€50,000 NLH Diamond High Roller’ (3 e 4 ottobre), ‘€10,350 Main Event NLH European Championship (4-9 ottobre), ‘€1,000 NLH Turbo Freezeout’ (6 ottobre), ‘€550 NLH Closer’ (6-8 ottobre).