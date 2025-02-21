WSOP 2025, annunciato il programma completo: ci saranno 100 tornei

L’organizzazione delle World Series of Poker ha annunciato il programma completo della 56esima edizione delle WSOP, in programma dal 27 maggio al 16 luglio a Las Vegas. Saranno ben 100 gli eventi, per altrettanti braccialetti in palio.
WSOP, i giocatori con più braccialetti
Le parole di Ty Stewart
“Speriamo di continuare a battere i record dell’anno scorso, e ci siamo riusciti: il Main Event WSOP è stato più grande che mai. Nel 2025 abbiamo migliorato lo schedule con qualcosa per tutti coloro che amano il gioco. Non c’è niente come l’estate a Las Vegas e siamo pronti ad accogliere i giocatori al più grande e migliore WSOP di tutti i tempi!” ha detto Ty Stewart, Chief Executive Officer WSOP.
WSOP 2025, ecco il programma completo
#1. Mystery Million (27 maggio)
#2. Dipendenti dei Casino (27 maggio)
#3. $5.000 Hold’em NL 8 max (28 maggior)
#4. $1.500 Omaha H/L (28 maggio)
#5. $5.000 PLO (29 maggio)
#6. $1.500 7 Stud (29 maggio)
#7. $25.000 Heads Up NLH Championship (30 maggio)
#8. $1.500 Dealers Choice (30 maggio)
#9. $10.000 Omaha H/L Championship (31 maggio)
#10. $600 NLH Deepstack (31 maggio)
#11. $10.000 Mystery Bounty (1 giugno)
#12. $1.500 2-7 Lowball (1 giugno)
#13. $1.500 6 handed NLH (2 giugno)
#14. $25.000 High Roller PLO/NLH (2 giugno)
#15. $1.500 Mixed Omaha (2 giugno)
#16. $600 PLO Deepstack (3 giugno)
#17. $2.000 NLH (3 giugno)
#18. $10.000 Dealer Choice Championship (3 giugno)
#19. $500 COLOSSUS NLH (4 giugno)
#20. $1.500 Shootout NLH (4 giugno)
#21. $1.500 PLO H/L (4 giugno)
#22. $25.000 High Roller NHL 6-max (5 giugno)
#23. $1.500 Badugi (5 giugno)
#24. $1.500 PLO Double Board Bomb Pot (6 giugno)
#25. $10.000 7 Stud Championship (6 giugno)
#26. $25.000 High Roller NLH 8-max (7 giugno)
#27. $1.500 Big-O (7 giugno)
#28. $600 Mixed NLH/PLO Deepstack (8 giugno)
#29. $2.500 NLH (8 giugno)
#30. $10.000 7 NL 2-7 Lowball Championship (8 giugno)
#31. $800 NLH Deepstack 8-max (9 giugno)
#32. $50.000 High Roller NLH 8-max (9 giugno)
#33. $1.500 Limit Hold’em (9 giugno)
#34. $1.500 Super Turbo Bounty NLH (10 giugno)
#35. $3.000 Freezeout NLH (10 giugno)
#36. $10.000 PLO H/L Championship (10 giugno)
#37. $1.500 MONSTER STACK NHL (11 giugno)
#38. $100.000 High Roller NLH (11 giugno)
#39. $1.500 HORSE (11 giugno)
#40. $5.000 Seniors High Roller NLH (12 giugno)
#41. $10.000 Limit Hold’em Championship (12 giugno)
#42. $1.000 PLO 8-max (13 giugno)
#43. $1.500 Razz (13 giugno)
#44. $10.000 Big-O Championship (14 giugno)
#45. $500 Salute to Warriors NLH (15 giugno)
#46. $250.000 Super High Roller NLH (15 giugno)
#47. $2.500 Mixed Omaha H/L – 7 Stud H/L (15 giugno)
#48. $1.000 Seniors NLH Championship (16 giugno)
#49. $3.000 NLH 6-max (16 giugno)
#50. $10.000 Razz Championship (16 giugno)
#51. $25.000 High Roller PLO (17 giugno)
#52. $1.500 Freezeout NLH (17 giugno)
#53. $1.500 MILLIONAIRE MAKER NLH (18 giugno)
#54. $1.500 PLO 8-max (18 giugno)
#55. $10.000 HORSE Championship (18 giugno)
#56. $2.500 Mixed Triple Draw Lowball (19 giugno)
#57. $50.000 High Roller PLO (20 giugno)
#58. $3.000 Nine Game Mix (21 giugno)
#59. $1.000 Battle of the Ages (22 giugno)
#60. $3.000 NLH 6-max (22 giugno)
#61. $500 NLH Freezeout (23 giugno)
#62. $5.000 NLH 6-max (23 giugno)
#63. $1.500 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw (23 giugno)
#64. $1.000 Super Seniors NLH (24 giugno)
#65. $1.000 TAG TEAM NLH (24 giugno)
#66. $50.000 Poker Players Championship (24 giugno)
#67. $300 Galdiators of Poker NLH (25 giugno)
#68. $3.000 NLH (25 giugno)
#69. $1.500 7 Stud H/L (25 giugno)
#70. $10.000/$1.000 Ladies NLH Championship (26 giugno)
#71. $10.000 Limit 2-7 Lowball Triple Draw Championship (26 giugno)
#72. $10.000 Super Turbo Bounty NLH (27 giugno)
#73. $1.500 Eight Game (27 giugno)
#74. $10.000 PLO Championship (28 giugno)
#75. $1.000 MINI Main Event NLH (29 giugno)
#76. $2.500 Mixed Big Bet Event (29 giugno)
#77. $10.000 7 Stud H/L Championship (30 giugno)
#78. $600 Pokernews Deepstack Championship NLH (1 luglio)
#79. $100.000 High Roller PLO (1 luglio)
#80. $800 Summer Celebration NLH (2 luglio)
#81. $10.000 MAIN EVENT NLH CHAMPIONSHIP (2 luglio)
#82. $10.000 8-Game Championship (2 luglio)
#83. $2.500 NLH Freezeout (3 luglio)
#84. $1.000 NLH (4 luglio)
#85. $600 Ultra Stack (6 luglio)
#86. $1.000 Mystery Bounty PLO (8 luglio)
#87. $5.000 Super Turbo Bounty NLH (8 luglio)
#88. $50.000 High Roller NLH 8-max (9 luglio)
#89. $3.000 Mid States Championship NLH (9 luglio)
#90. $777 Lucky 7s NLH (10 luglio)
#91. $1.500 PLO 6-max (10 luglio)
#92. $1.979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty NLH (11 luglio)
#93. $3.000 TORSE (11 luglio)
#94. $10.000 NLH 6-max Championship (12 luglio)
#95. $800 NLH Deepstack (13 luglio)
#96. $3.000 PLO 6-max (13 luglio)
#97. $1.500 The Closer NLH (14 luglio)
#98. $25.000 High Roller HORSE (14 luglio)
#99. $5.000 NLH 8-max (15 luglio)
#100. $1.000 Super Turbo NLH (15 luglio)