Roland Garros, bene Medvedev mentre saluta Shapovalov

PARIGI (Francia) - Daniil Medvedev archivia la pratica Bagnis nel suo debutto al Roland Garros. Il russo numero 2 al mondo ha sconfitto l'argentino sul Suzanne-Lenglen con un triplice 6-2 in 98 minuti, al 2° turno affronterà il serbo Laslo Djere. Il colpo di scena lo mette a segno il danese Holger Rune (testa di serie numero 40) che ha eliminato il canadese Denis Shapovalov (testa di serie numero 14) in tre set (6-3, 6-1, 7-6). Vince in rimonta Andrey Rublev contro il sud corenao Kwon.
Roland Garros, gli italiani in campo
Risultati tabellone maschile
D.Medvedev (2) b. F.Bagnis 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
A.Rublev (7) b. S.Kwon 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
S.Korda (27) b. J.Millman 6-1, 7-5, 7-6
H.Rune b. D.Shapovalov (14) 6-3, 6-1, 7-6
R.Gasquet b. L.Harris 6-1, 6-3, 6-4
I.Ivashka b. B.Paire 6-2, 7-5, 1-6, 7-5
E.Ruusuvuori b. U.Humbert 6-2, 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-2
A.Bublik b. A.Rinderknech 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
A.Molcan b. F.Coria 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
J.Sousa b. CH.Tseng 6-7, 6-1, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4
C.Garin b. T.Paul (30) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3
L.Djere b. R.Berankis 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
D.Goffin b. J.Lehecka 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
H.Laaksonen b. P.Martinez 2-6, 6-4-6-4, 7-6