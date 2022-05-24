Roland Garros, bene Medvedev mentre saluta Shapovalov

PARIGI (Francia) - Daniil Medvedev archivia la pratica Bagnis nel suo debutto al Roland Garros. Il russo numero 2 al mondo ha sconfitto l'argentino sul Suzanne-Lenglen con un triplice 6-2 in 98 minuti, al 2° turno affronterà il serbo Laslo Djere. Il colpo di scena lo mette a segno il danese Holger Rune (testa di serie numero 40) che ha eliminato il canadese Denis Shapovalov (testa di serie numero 14) in tre set (6-3, 6-1, 7-6). Vince in rimonta Andrey Rublev contro il sud corenao Kwon.