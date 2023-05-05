Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it

The Idol, in esclusiva su Sky dal 5 giugno

Dal 5 giugno in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW
The Idol, in esclusiva su Sky dal 5 giugno
2 min

L'attesissima serie Sky Exclusive The Idol, in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno. Co-creata da Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, The Idol vede protagonisti Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp e verrà presentata in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes di quest’anno.

Dopo che un esaurimento nervoso ha fatto deragliare il suo ultimo tour, Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) è decisa a rivendicare lo status che le spetta, quello di più grande e sexy popstar d'America. A riaccendere le sue passioni è Tedros (Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye), impresario di nightclub dal passato sordido. Il suo risveglio romantico la porterà a nuove gloriose vette o la farà precipitare nelle profondità più oscure della sua anima?

Il cast include Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Lily-Rose Depp, Troye Sivan. E con Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Hari Nef, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Mike Dean, Moses Sumney, Rachel Sennott, Ramsey, Suzanna Son e Hank Azaria.

Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim sono i co-creatori della serie; produttori esecutivi Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Joseph Epstein, Aaron L. Gilbert per BRON e Sara E. White; diretta da Sam Levinson; scritta da Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, Reza Fahim. Prodotta in partnership con A24.

