Presentata in anteprima mondiale a Cannes The Idol

Presentata in anteprima mondiale al Festival di Cannes l'attesissima serie Sky Exclusive The Idol, in esclusiva su Sky e in streaming solo su NOW dal 5 giugno. Co-creata da Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Reza Fahim, The Idol vede protagonisti Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye e Lily-Rose Depp.