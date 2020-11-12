Defintiti i calendari delle 'bolle' di Champions

LUSSEMBURGO- La Champions League ai tempi del Covid-19. La Cev, dopo aver deciso la formula a bolle, per contenere i rischi di contagio e limitare gli spostamenti ha reso noti i calendari dei tornei maschile e femminile che determineranno le squadre che procederanno nella seconda fase queste le partite:
MASCHILE
Pool A (Kedzierzyn-Kozle): Lindemans Aalst-Fenerbahce HDI Istanbul mar 8/12 ore 18; PGE Skra Belchatow-Grupa Azoty Zaksa Kedzierzyn-Kozle mar 8/12 ore 20.30; Lindemans-Skra mer 9/12 ore 18; Fenerbahce-Zaksa mer 9/12 ore 20.30; Fenerbahce-Skra gio 10/12 ore 18; Zaksa-Lindemans gio 10/12 ore 20.30.
Pool B (Tours): Tours VB-Arkas Izmir mar 8/12 ore 18; Sir Sicoma Monini Perugia-Cucine Lube Civitanova mar 8/12 ore 20.30; Tours-Perugia mer 9/12 ore 18; Arkas-Civitanova mer 9/12 ore 20.30; Civitanova-Tours gio 10/12 ore 18; Arkas-Perugia gio 10/12 ore 20.30.
Pool C (Berlino): ACH Volley Ljubljana-Berlin Recycling Volleys mar 8/12 ore 18.30; vincente Pool G-Zenit Kazan mar 8/12 ore 20.30; Ljubljana-vincente Pool G mer 9/12 ore 18.30; Berlin-Zenit Kazan mer 9/12 ore 21; Zenit Kazan-Ljubljana gio 10/12 ore 18.30; Berlin-vincente Pool G gio 10/12 ore 21.
Pool D (Roeselare): da definire (Knack Roeselare, Kuzbass Kemerovo, Leo Shoes Modena, Verva Varsavia).
Pool E (Trento): CEZ Karlovarsko-VfB Friedrichshafen mar 1/12 ore 18; Trentino Itas-Lokomotiv Novosibirsk mar 1/12 ore 20.45; Friedrichshafen-Lokomotiv mer 2/12 ore 17.30; Karlovarsko-Trento mer 2/12 ore 20.15; Lokomotiv-Karlovarsko gio 3/12 ore 18; Friedrichshafen-Trento gio 3/12 ore 21.
FEMMINILE-
Pool A (Scandicci): Savino Del Bene Scandicci-Unet E-Work Busto Arsizio mar 1/12 ore 18; SSC Palmberg Schwerin-Developres SkyRes Rzeszow mar 1/12 ore 20.30; Schwerin-Scandicci mer 2/12 ore 18; Rzeszow-Busto Arsizio mer 2/12 ore 20.30; Busto Arsizio-Schwerin gio 3/12 ore 18; Rzeszow-Scandicci gio 3/12 ore 20.30.
Pool B (Conegliano): Calcit Kamnik-A.Carraro Imoco Conegliano mar 8/12 ore 18; Fenerbahce Opet Istanbul-VB Nantes mar 8/12 ore 20.30; Nantes-Conegliano mer 9/12 ore 18; Fenerbahce-Calcit Kamnik mer 9/12 ore 20.30; Nantes-Calcit Kamnik gio 10/12 ore 18; Conegliano-Fenerbahce gio 10/12 ore 20.30.
Pool C (Plovdiv): LKS Commercecon Lodz-VakifBank Istanbul mar 24/11 ore 17; VC Maritza Plovdiv-ASPTT Mulhouse mar 24/11 ore 19.30; Maritza Plovdiv-LKS Lodz mer 25/11 ore 17; Mulhouse-VakifBank mer 25/11 ore 19.30; Mulhouse-LKS Lodz gio 26/11 ore 17; VakifBank-Maritza Plovdiv gio 26/11 ore 19.30.
Pool D (Istanbul): Dinamo Mosca-Lokomotiv Kaliningrad mar 8/12 ore 15; Allianz MTV Stuttgart-Eczacibasi VitrA Istanbul mar 8/12 ore 18; Dinamo Mosca-Stuttgart mer 9/12 ore 15.30; Lokomotiv-Eczacibasi mer 9/12 ore 18; Lokomotiv-Stuttgart gio 10/12 ore 15.30; Eczacibasi-Dinamo Mosca gio 10/12 ore 18.
Pool E (Novara): Igor Gorgonzola Novara-Dinamo Ak Bars Kazan mar 24/11 ore 18; VK UP Olomouc-Grupa Azoty Chemik Police mar 24/11 ore 20.30; Olomouc-Novara mer 25/11 ore 18; Chemik Police-Dinamo Kazan mer 25/11 ore 20.30; Dinamo Kazan-Olomouc gio 26/11 ore 17.30; Chemik Police-Novara gio 26/11 ore 20.30.