Under 17: l’Italia vince il Torneo WEVZA in Portogallo

L’Italia ha chiuso il girone con tre vittorie in altrettante gare.
Under 17: l’Italia vince il Torneo WEVZA in Portogallo
BARCELOS (PORTOGALLO)- Si è concluso per la nazionale under 17 femminile il Torneo WEVZA di Barcelos (Portogallo). Le azzurrine di coach Stefano Gregoris hanno partecipato a questa manifestazione, non qualificante per alcun Europeo o Mondiale di categoria, insieme a Belgio, Spagna e alle padrone di casa. Si sono giocate, in questa quattro giorni portoghese, le tre partite dell’unica pool e, successivamente, semifinali (1 vs 4 e 2 vs 3) e finali. L’Italia ha chiuso il girone con tre vittorie in altrettante gare, con il punteggio di 3-0, per poi conquistare anche la finale contro il Belgio per 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22).

 

IL CALENDARIO DELLE AZZURRINE-

POOL - 23/07 Italia-Spagna 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-19)

POOL - 24/07 Italia-Belgio 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-16)

POOL - 25/07 Italia-Portogallo 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13)

POOL - 26/07 Italia-Belgio 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22)

 

I TABELLINI DELLE GARE-

 

ITALIA-SPAGNA 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-19)

ITALIA: Gaye 3, La Tella 2, Tessariol 8, Chiara 9, Legrenzi 10, Cantoni 6, Cervi (L). Airhienbuwa, 10, Medone. N.e.: Moiran, Gibelli, Falcone, Baldi. All. Gregoris.

SPAGNA: Vicente 7, Ojea Santillana 5, Uwagboe 10, Roig 6, Ponzinibbio 7, Gonzales Garcia 2, Casta Canals (L). Sanchez Estevez, Munez Gonzalez 1, Varela Nunez. N.e.: Puie Tamas, Ignacio Arean, Conesa Casellas. All. Gonzalez.

Durata set: 28’, 24’, 23’

Italia: a 12, bs 8, mv 9, et 18

Spagna: a 8, bs 6, mv 4, et 19

 

ITALIA-BELGIO 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-16)

ITALIA: Chiara 16, Airhienbuwa 9, Tessariol 9, Gaye 6, Legrenzi 7, Cantoni 5, Cervi (L). Moiran, La Tella 1, Falcone, Borello. N.e.: Gibelli, Medone, Baldi. All. Gregoris.

BELGIO: Van Den Spiegel 4, Haeck 1, Williems 3, Maes 2, Hall 4, Joosen 11, Schoons (L). Jarju, Vavedin, Irgaray, Schabregs, Vandeven 8. N.e.: De Ryckfee. All. Wittevrongel.

Durata set: 23’, 23’, 21’

Italia: a 8, bs 9, mv 7, et 18

Belgio: a 5, bs 9, mv 5, et 22

 

ITALIA-PORTOGALLO 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13)

ITALIA: Gaye 7, La Tella 12, Tessariol 7, Falcone 5, Gibelli 8, Moiran 1, Cervi (L). Cantoni 3, Airhienbuwa 3, Chiara 2, Medone, Borello 6, Baldi 4. N.e.: Legrenzi. All. Gregoris

PORTOGALLO: Lopes 8, Moutinho, mello 2, Goncalves 3, Serrano 3, Cunha 1, Santos (L). Parreira, Silva 3, Soares 1, Afanas, Costa Silva, Pereira 2, Vaz. All, Pereira.

Durata set: 22’, 22’, 20’

Italia: a 6, bs 13, mv 9, et 21

Portogallo: a 2, bs 4, mv 4, et 17

 

ITALIA-BELGIO 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22)

ITALIA: Chiara 14, Airhienbuwa 7, Tessariol 21, Gaye 2, Legrenzi 12, Cantoni 3, Cervi (L). Falcone, Medone. N.e.: Moiran, Gibelli, Baldi. All. Gregoris.

BELGIO: Van Den Spiegel 13, Haeck 5, Joosen 11, Maes 9, Hall 7, Vandeven 10, Schoons (L). De Ryckfee, Jarju, Cuisenaire 2, Vavedin, Irgaray, Williems. N.e.: Schabregs. All. Wittevrongel.

Durata set: 28’, 29’, 25’, 31’

Italia: a 13, bs 10, mv 9, et 25

Belgio: a 5, bs 5, mv 16, et 26

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA