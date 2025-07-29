Under 17: l’Italia vince il Torneo WEVZA in Portogallo

BARCELOS (PORTOGALLO)- Si è concluso per la nazionale under 17 femminile il Torneo WEVZA di Barcelos (Portogallo). Le azzurrine di coach Stefano Gregoris hanno partecipato a questa manifestazione, non qualificante per alcun Europeo o Mondiale di categoria, insieme a Belgio, Spagna e alle padrone di casa. Si sono giocate, in questa quattro giorni portoghese, le tre partite dell’unica pool e, successivamente, semifinali (1 vs 4 e 2 vs 3) e finali. L’Italia ha chiuso il girone con tre vittorie in altrettante gare, con il punteggio di 3-0, per poi conquistare anche la finale contro il Belgio per 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-22).