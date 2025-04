© AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images © AS Roma via Getty Images Precedente Successivo 1 di 28

La Roma pensa solo alla Juve: a Trigoria presenti Balzaretti e Ghisolfi

La squadra è scesa in campo questa mattina per la preparazione atletica in vista del match di campionato di domenica contro i bianconeri. Tornati in gruppo anche Celik e Rensch, seppur parzialmente