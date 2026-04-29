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mercoledì 29 aprile 2026
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EPT Montecarlo 2026, il programma completo con tutti i tornei della tappa© .

EPT Montecarlo 2026, il programma completo con tutti i tornei della tappa

Ecco le date di tutti gli eventi in programma nel festival: si gioca dal 30 aprile al 10 maggio
10 min

Cresce l’attesa per l’inizio della tappa di Montecarlo dell’European Poker Tour 2026, che inizia il 30 aprile e si concluderà il 10 maggio. Occhi puntati soprattutto sul Main Event, il torneo più importante, che comincerà giorno 4 maggio. La location in cui si disputa la tappa monegasca dell’EPT è quella dello Sporting Montecarlo, nel cuore del Principato. Ecco il calendario completo con la lista di tutti i tornei del festival a Montecarlo e le date.

EPT Monte-Carlo, l’albo d’oro del Main Event

EPT Monte-Carlo 2026: i tornei più importanti

Il calendario completo

30/04/2026 12:00 PokerStars Open Main Event – 40 Minute Levels – Single Re-Entry Per Flight Day 1/A

30/04/2026 12:00 Qualifier to €1.650 – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100.000 Chips’ – Unlimited Re-Entry

30/04/2026 12:30 €5.200 PL Omaha – Unlimited Re-Entry

30/04/2026 16:00 Qualifier to €1.650 – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50.000 Chips’ – Single Re-Entry

30/04/2026 18:00 PokerStars Open Main Event – 30 Minute Levels – Single Re-Entry Per Flight Day 1/B

30/04/2026 19:00 €10.200 Mystery Bounty (€5.000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Day 1

30/04/2026 20:00 Hyper Turbo – Freezeout

01/05/2026 11:00 Qualifier to €1.650 – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50.000 Chips’ – Single Re-Entry

01/05/2026 11:00 PokerStars Open Main Event – 40 Minute Levels – Single Re-Entry Per Flight Day 1/C

01/05/2026 12:00 €10.200 Mystery Bounty (€5.000 Mystery Bounty) – Single Re-Entry Final

01/05/2026 12:30 €10.200 PL Omaha 6-Max – Unlimited Re-Entry

01/05/2026 12:30 €100.000 High Roller for One Drop – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1

01/05/2026 18:00 PokerStars Open Main Event – 20 Minute Levels – Single Re-Entry Per Flight Day 1/D

01/05/2026 20:00 Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout

01/05/2026 20:00 Qualifier – Credit for PLO Event – “50.000 chips” – Unlimited Re-Entry – SEAT ONLY

02/05/2026 11:00 PokerStars Open Main Event – 60 Minute Levels – Single Re-Entry Per Flight Day 2

02/05/2026 12:30 €15.000 PL Omaha 6-Max – Unlimited Re-Entry

02/05/2026 12:30 €100.000 High Roller for One Drop – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2

02/05/2026 13:00 PokerStars Open Cup – 30 Minute Levels – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1

02/05/2026 20:00 Qualifier to EPT Main Event – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Single Re-Entry

02/05/2026 21:00 Hyper Turbo – Freezeout

03/05/2026 11:00 Qualifier to PokerStars Open High Roller – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Single Re-Entry

03/05/2026 12:00 PokerStars Open High Roller – 40 Minute Levels – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1/A

03/05/2026 12:00 Women’s – Unlimited Re-Entry

03/05/2026 12:00 PokerStars Open Cup – 40 Minute Levels – Final Day

03/05/2026 12:00 PokerStars Open Main Event – 60 Minute Levels – Single Re-Entry Per Flight Day 3

03/05/2026 12:30 EPT PL Omaha High Roller 6-Max – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1

03/05/2026 12:30 €100.000 High Roller for One Drop – Unlimited Re-Entry Final

03/05/2026 14:00 €50.000 NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry

03/05/2026 19:00 PokerStars Open High Roller – 20 Minute Levels – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1/B

03/05/2026 21:00 Qualifier to EPT Main Event – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Single Re-Entry

04/05/2026 12:00 EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/A

04/05/2026 12:00 Qualifier to EPT Main Event – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry

04/05/2026 12:00 PokerStars Open High Roller – 50 Minute Levels – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2

04/05/2026 12:00 PokerStars Open Main Event – 60 Minute Levels – Single Re-Entry Per Flight Final Day

04/05/2026 12:30 €250.000 EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1

04/05/2026 12:30 8-Game – Single Re-Entry

04/05/2026 12:30 EPT PL Omaha High Roller 6-Max – Unlimited Re-Entry Final

04/05/2026 14:00 €10.200 PL Omaha 6-Max – Unlimited Re-Entry

04/05/2026 14:00 €12.300 PokerStars Cuatro Knockout (€12.000 at 25%) – Unlimited Re-Entry

04/05/2026 16:00 Qualifier to EPT Main Event – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Single Re-Entry

04/05/2026 20:00 Qualifier to EPT Main Event – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Single Re-Entry

04/05/2026 22:00 Hyper Turbo Knockout (€500) – Freezeout

05/05/2026 11:00 Qualifier to EPT Main Event – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry

05/05/2026 12:00 EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 1/B

05/05/2026 12:00 PokerStars Open High Roller – 60 Minute Levels – Final Day

05/05/2026 12:30 €250.000 EPT Super High Roller – Unlimited Re-Entry Final

05/05/2026 13:00 PL Omaha – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1

05/05/2026 14:00 €25.000 NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry

05/05/2026 20:00 Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1.000) – Freezeout

06/05/2026 12:00 Qualifier to EPT Mystery Bounty – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Single Re-Entry

06/05/2026 12:00 PL Omaha – Unlimited Re-Entry Final

06/05/2026 12:00 EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 2

06/05/2026 12:30 €50.000 Super High Roller Second Chance – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1

06/05/2026 13:00 Pot Limit Omaha Hi-Lo – Unlimited Re-Entry

06/05/2026 14:00 EPT Mystery Bounty (€1.000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1

06/05/2026 20:00 Hyper Turbo – Freezeout

07/05/2026 12:00 EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 3

07/05/2026 12:30 EPT Mystery Bounty (€1.000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 2

07/05/2026 12:30 €50.000 Super High Roller Second Chance – Unlimited Re-Entry Final

07/05/2026 13:00 Hyper Turbo Knockout (€1.000) – Freezeout

07/05/2026 14:00 €1.100 NL Hold’em – Single Re-Entry Day 1

07/05/2026 14:00 €25.000 NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry

07/05/2026 14:00 Senior’s (50 Years or Older) – Single Re-Entry Day 1

07/05/2026 17:00 Qualifier to EPT High Roller – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry

07/05/2026 20:00 Hyper Turbo NL08 Knockout (€500) – Freezeout

07/05/2026 21:00 Hyper Turbo Knockout (€5.000) – Freezeout

08/05/2026 12:00 Mystery Bounty (€500 Mystery Bounty) – 30 Minute Levels – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1/A

08/05/2026 12:00 Qualifier to €1.650 Mystery Bounty – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Single Re-Entry

08/05/2026 12:00 Qualifier to EPT High Roller – ‘Win Your Seat @ 100.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Unlimited Re-Entry

08/05/2026 12:00 Senior’s (50 Years or Older) – Single Re-Entry Final

08/05/2026 12:00 EPT Mystery Bounty (€1.000 Mystery Bounty) – Unlimited Re-Entry Final

08/05/2026 12:00 EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 4

08/05/2026 12:30 EPT High Roller – 60 Minute Levels – Single Re-Entry Day 1

08/05/2026 12:30 T-O-R-S-E – Single Re-Entry

08/05/2026 12:30 €1.100 NL Hold’em – Single Re-Entry Final

08/05/2026 18:00 Mystery Bounty (€500 Mystery Bounty) – 20 Minute Levels – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1/B

08/05/2026 20:00 Hyper Turbo – Freezeout

09/05/2026 12:00 Qualifier to €2.200 Deep Stack – ‘Win Your Seat @ 50.000 chips’ – SEAT ONLY – Single Re-Entry

09/05/2026 12:00 EPT High Roller – 50 Minute Levels – Single Re-Entry Day 2

09/05/2026 12:00 EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Day 5

09/05/2026 12:30 Mystery Bounty (€500 Mystery Bounty) – 30 Minute Levels – Unlimited Re-Entry Final

09/05/2026 13:00 €2.200 Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1

09/05/2026 14:00 €550 NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1

09/05/2026 19:00 €10.200 NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Day 1

09/05/2026 21:00 Hyper Turbo – Freezeout

10/05/2026 12:00 €2.100 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry

10/05/2026 12:00 €330 NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry

10/05/2026 12:00 €10.200 NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Final

10/05/2026 12:00 €550 NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry Final

10/05/2026 12:00 €2.200 Deep Stack – Unlimited Re-Entry Final

10/05/2026 12:00 EPT High Roller – 50 Minute Levels – Single Re-Entry Final

10/05/2026 12:30 EPT Main Event – Single Re-Entry Final

10/05/2026 14:00 €20.000 NL Hold’em – Unlimited Re-Entry

10/05/2026 16:00 €5.150 6 Handed – Unlimited Re-Entry

10/05/2026 18:00 Last Chance Super Hyper Turbo – Freezeout

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