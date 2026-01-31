Premier League, poker dell'Arsenal sul Leeds: i Gunners a +7 su City e Aston Villa

L'Arsenal schianta 4-0 il Leeds United a Elland Road e si porta momentaneamente a più sette su Manchester City e Aston Villa, attualmente al secondo posto in classifica: a segno per i Gunners Zubimendi , un autogol di Darlow , Gyokeres e Gabriel Jesus .

Premier League, vince il Bournemouth. Pari tra Brighton ed Everton

L'Everton invece pareggia in pieno recupero contro il Brighton (1-1) grazie al gol dell'ex Udinese Beto (90+7'). Tre punti in trasferta per il Bournemouth, che batte 2-0 il fanalino di coda Wolverhampton. Alle 18:30 è in programma Chelsea-West Ham mentre alle 21 Liverpool-Newcastle.