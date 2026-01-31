Corriere dello Sport.it
sabato 31 gennaio 2026
Premier League, poker dell'Arsenal sul Leeds: i Gunners a +7 su City e Aston Villa© Getty Images

Premier League, poker dell'Arsenal sul Leeds: i Gunners a +7 su City e Aston Villa

La squadra resta in testa alla classifica e allunga momentaneamente sulla rivali. Alle 18:30 è in programma Chelsea-West Ham mentre alle 21 Liverpool-Newcastle
TagsPremier League

L'Arsenal schianta 4-0 il Leeds United a Elland Road e si porta momentaneamente a più sette su Manchester City e Aston Villa, attualmente al secondo posto in classifica: a segno per i Gunners Zubimendi, un autogol di Darlow, Gyokeres e Gabriel Jesus.

Premier League, vince il Bournemouth. Pari tra Brighton ed Everton

L'Everton invece pareggia in pieno recupero contro il Brighton (1-1) grazie al gol dell'ex Udinese Beto (90+7'). Tre punti in trasferta per il Bournemouth, che batte 2-0 il fanalino di coda Wolverhampton. Alle 18:30 è in programma Chelsea-West Ham mentre alle 21 Liverpool-Newcastle.

 

 

 

Tutte le news di Premier League

