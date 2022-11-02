Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it

Naviga le sezioni

Segui le Dirette

Live

I nostri social

FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram

Continua ad esplorare

ContattaciFaqRSSMappa del SitoLa RedazioneEdizione DigitaleAbbonamentiFaqCookie PolicyPrivacy PolicyCondizioni generaliNote legaliPubblicità

Corriere dello Sport - Stadio

Abbonati all'edizione digitale del Corriere dello Sport!

Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te

Sempre con te, come vuoi

ABBONATI ORALeggi il giornale
Edizione digitale
Edizione digitale
Corriere dello Sport.it
ABBONATI A €0,99
LiveLeggi il giornaleABBONATI A €0,99
ABBONATI
Corriere dello Sport.it
LiveLeggi il giornaleABBONATI A €0,99

Milan-Salisburgo 4-0: tabellino, statistiche e marcatori

I dati della gara della sesta giornata della fase a gironi
Milan-Salisburgo 4-0: tabellino, statistiche e marcatori© AC Milan via Getty Images
1 min

MILANO - Poker del Milan sul Salisburgo nella sesta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions: nella prima frazione rossoneri avanti con Giroud, nella ripresa Krunic, ancora Giroud e poi Messias in pieno recupero. 

Milan-Salisburgo, il tabellino

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Kalulu (41' st Gabbia), Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez (33' st Ballo-Touré); Bennacer (24' st Pobega), Tonali; Rebic, Krunic (33' st De Ketelaere), Leao (24' st Messias); Giroud. A disposizione: Mirante, Jungdal, Diaz, Dest, Origi. All.: S. Pioli.

SALISBURGO (4-3-1-2): Kohn; Adamu (17' st Sesko), Seiwald, Kjaegaard, Sucic, Solet (1' st Bernardo), Gourna-Douath (19' st Kameri), Pavlovic, Wober (32' st Ulmer), Dedic, Okafor (32' st Koita). A disposizione: Mantl, Walke, Van der Brempt, Piatkowski, Simic, Diarra. All.: M. Jaissle.

ARBITRO: Lahoz (SPA)

MARCATORI: 14' Giroud (M), 1' st Krunic (M), 12' st Giroud (M), 46' st Messias (M)

NOTE: Ammoniti: Okaform Gourna-Douath (S). Recupero: 2' st

Iscriviti al Fantacampionato del Corriere dello Sport: Mister Calcio CUP

Da non perdere

Numeri e statistiche della partitaTutto sulla Champions League
Tutte le news di Champions League

Champions, i migliori video

Abbonati al Corriere dello Sport

Scegli fra le nostre proposte Plus e Full e leggi su tutti i dispositivi con un unico abbonamento.

Ora ad un prezzo mai visto!

A partire da 4,99

0,99 /mese

Scopri l'offerta

Commenti