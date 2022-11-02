Milan-Salisburgo 4-0: tabellino, statistiche e marcatori

MILANO - Poker del Milan sul Salisburgo nella sesta giornata della fase a gironi di Champions: nella prima frazione rossoneri avanti con Giroud, nella ripresa Krunic, ancora Giroud e poi Messias in pieno recupero.
Milan-Salisburgo, il tabellino
MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Kalulu (41' st Gabbia), Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez (33' st Ballo-Touré); Bennacer (24' st Pobega), Tonali; Rebic, Krunic (33' st De Ketelaere), Leao (24' st Messias); Giroud. A disposizione: Mirante, Jungdal, Diaz, Dest, Origi. All.: S. Pioli.
SALISBURGO (4-3-1-2): Kohn; Adamu (17' st Sesko), Seiwald, Kjaegaard, Sucic, Solet (1' st Bernardo), Gourna-Douath (19' st Kameri), Pavlovic, Wober (32' st Ulmer), Dedic, Okafor (32' st Koita). A disposizione: Mantl, Walke, Van der Brempt, Piatkowski, Simic, Diarra. All.: M. Jaissle.
ARBITRO: Lahoz (SPA)
MARCATORI: 14' Giroud (M), 1' st Krunic (M), 12' st Giroud (M), 46' st Messias (M)
NOTE: Ammoniti: Okaform Gourna-Douath (S). Recupero: 2' st