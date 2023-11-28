Lazio-Celtic 2-0: tabellino, statistiche e marcatori

ROMA - La Lazio vince 2-0 la gara di Champions League contro il Celtic: le reti le firma entrambe Immobile nel finale di partita.
Lazio-Celtic, il tabellino
LAZIO (4-3-3): Provedel; Lazzari, Gila, Patric, Marusic; Guendouzi, Rovella (34' st Cataldi), Luis Alberto (39' st Kamada); Isaksen, Castellanos (16' st Immobile), Felipe Anderson (16' st Pedro). A disposizione: Sepe, Magro, Hysaj, Ruggeri, Pellegrini. Allenatore: Sarri.
CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Paulo Bernardo (24' st Oh); Forrest (16' st Johnstone), Furuhashi, Yang (41' st Turnbull). A disposizione: Bain, Morrison, Lagerbielke, Phillips, Holm, Ralston, Welsh, Frame. Allenatore: Rodgers.
ARBITRO: Meler (TUR)
MARCATORE: 37' st Immobile, 40' st Immobile.
NOTE: Ammoniti: Rovella, Pedro, Patric (L); Taylor, Johnston, O'Riley, Yang (C). Recupero: 0' pt, 3' st.