2 min

WWE WrestleMania 38: quando e dove vederla, il match program

A Dallas, in Texas, arriva il momento del "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History”: il programma completo
WWE WrestleMania 38: quando e dove vederla, il match program
DALLAS (Texas) - Mancano ormai poche ore a WrestleMania 38, "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History”. È lo slogan di questa edizione dello Showcase of the Immortals, cioè l’evento più importante dell’anno in casa WWE. 

Dove vederla in tv e streaming

L'evento è in programma all’AT&T Stadium di Arlington (Texas) nelle notti italiane di sabato 2 e domenica 3 aprile (inizio a mezzanotte in entrambe le serate). Sarà disponibile in esclusiva sul WWE Network. 

Il programma dei match

WrestleMania Night 1

  • Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women's Title
  • Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair - Raw Women's Title
  • The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura e Rick Boogs - SmackDown Tag Team Titles
  • Rey Mysterio e Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz e Logan Paul
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • The KO Show con "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
  • Seth “Freakin’” Rollins vs. avversario scelto da Vince McMahon

WrestleMania Night 2

  • Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) - WWE Title e Universal Title
  • RK-Bro (Randy Orton e Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins e Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable e Otis) -  Raw Tag Team Titles
  • Carmella e Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks e Naomi vs. Liv Morgan e Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya e Shayna Baszler -  WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
  • AJ Styles vs. Edge Sami
  • Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville – Anything goes Match
  • Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee

