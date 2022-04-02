WWE WrestleMania 38: quando e dove vederla, il match program

DALLAS (Texas) - Mancano ormai poche ore a WrestleMania 38, "The Most Stupendous Two-Night Event In WrestleMania History”. È lo slogan di questa edizione dello Showcase of the Immortals, cioè l’evento più importante dell’anno in casa WWE.
Dove vederla in tv e streaming
L'evento è in programma all’AT&T Stadium di Arlington (Texas) nelle notti italiane di sabato 2 e domenica 3 aprile (inizio a mezzanotte in entrambe le serate). Sarà disponibile in esclusiva sul WWE Network.
Il programma dei match
WrestleMania Night 1
- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey - SmackDown Women's Title
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair - Raw Women's Title
- The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura e Rick Boogs - SmackDown Tag Team Titles
- Rey Mysterio e Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz e Logan Paul
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- The KO Show con "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
- Seth “Freakin’” Rollins vs. avversario scelto da Vince McMahon
WrestleMania Night 2
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (c) - WWE Title e Universal Title
- RK-Bro (Randy Orton e Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins e Montez Ford) vs. Alpha Academy (Chad Gable e Otis) - Raw Tag Team Titles
- Carmella e Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks e Naomi vs. Liv Morgan e Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya e Shayna Baszler - WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
- AJ Styles vs. Edge Sami
- Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville – Anything goes Match
- Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee