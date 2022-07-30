Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it

WWE SummerSlam 2022: dove vederlo in tv, streaming e match program

La WrestleMania dell'estate andrà in scena questa notte al Nissan Stadium di Nashville (Tennessee)
WWE SummerSlam 2022: dove vederlo in tv, streaming e match program
2 min
TagsWWESummerSlamwrestling

NASHVILLE (Tennessee) - Tutto pronto per The Biggest Party of the Summer, uno dei big 4 della WWE insieme alla Royal Rumble, WrestleMania e Survivor Series, se si tratta di Premium Live Event. SummerSlam si svolgerà circa 30 giorni prima di uno dei più grandi eventi degli ultimi anni, direttamente dal Principality Stadium di Cardiff. Il 3 settembre sarà il momento di Clash at The Castle, un evento che farà impazzire il Galles e non solo.

WWE, Vince McMahon "spinge" Theory al Money in the Bank
Guarda la gallery
WWE, Vince McMahon "spinge" Theory al Money in the Bank

Dove vederlo in tv e streaming

Al Nissan Stadium di Nashville, nella notte italiana fra sabato 30 e domenica 31 luglio (a partire dalle 2) è previsto uno spettacolo strepitoso, disponibile e visibile sul WWE Network. All'una di notte inizierà invece il kickoff, visibile gratuitamente su tutti i canali social della WWE.

WWE, Becky Lynch torna a SummerSlam 2021!
Guarda la gallery
WWE, Becky Lynch torna a SummerSlam 2021!

La match card di SummerSlam

A spiccare è il Main Event, l’ultima sfida – quella risolutiva – fra il WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns e Brock Lesnar, che andranno uno contro l’altro in un Last Man Standing Match. 

  • Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
  • Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (WWE United States Championship match)
  • The Usos vs. The Street Profits (Tag Team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship) - Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett
  • Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match)
  • Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
  • Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Raw Women’s Championship match)
  • Logan Paul vs. The Miz
  • The Mysterio’s (Rey & Dominik) vs The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damien Priest)

Dominio assoluto di Roman Reigns a WrestleMania 38
Guarda il video
Dominio assoluto di Roman Reigns a WrestleMania 38

Da non perdere

Liv Morgan Win&CashCody Rhodes re a Hell in a Cell
