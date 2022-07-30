WWE SummerSlam 2022: dove vederlo in tv, streaming e match program

NASHVILLE (Tennessee) - Tutto pronto per The Biggest Party of the Summer, uno dei big 4 della WWE insieme alla Royal Rumble, WrestleMania e Survivor Series, se si tratta di Premium Live Event. SummerSlam si svolgerà circa 30 giorni prima di uno dei più grandi eventi degli ultimi anni, direttamente dal Principality Stadium di Cardiff. Il 3 settembre sarà il momento di Clash at The Castle, un evento che farà impazzire il Galles e non solo.
Dove vederlo in tv e streaming
Al Nissan Stadium di Nashville, nella notte italiana fra sabato 30 e domenica 31 luglio (a partire dalle 2) è previsto uno spettacolo strepitoso, disponibile e visibile sul WWE Network. All'una di notte inizierà invece il kickoff, visibile gratuitamente su tutti i canali social della WWE.
La match card di SummerSlam
A spiccare è il Main Event, l’ultima sfida – quella risolutiva – fra il WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns e Brock Lesnar, che andranno uno contro l’altro in un Last Man Standing Match.
- Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)
- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
- Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (WWE United States Championship match)
- The Usos vs. The Street Profits (Tag Team match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship) - Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett
- Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match)
- Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
- Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Raw Women’s Championship match)
- Logan Paul vs. The Miz
- The Mysterio’s (Rey & Dominik) vs The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damien Priest)