WWE Night of Champions 2023: come vederlo in tv, streaming e match card

ROMA - Arriva il momento di Night of Champions , Premium Live Event targato WWE che si preannuncia assolutamente da non perdere e che porterà con sé il grande ritorno del World Heavyweight Championship, dopo quasi 10 anni di assenza.

WWE Night of Champions, come vederlo in tv e streaming

Oggi (27 maggio), alle 19 italiane, al Superdome di Gedda (Arabia Saudita) si farà ancora una volta la storia in casa WWE, in un evento che sarà disponibile in esclusiva tv e streaming sul WWE Network.