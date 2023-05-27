Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it

Naviga le sezioni

Segui le Dirette

Live

I nostri social

FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram

Continua ad esplorare

ContattaciFaqRSSMappa del SitoLa RedazioneEdizione DigitaleAbbonamentiFaqCookie PolicyPrivacy PolicyCondizioni generaliNote legaliPubblicità

Corriere dello Sport - Stadio

Abbonati all'edizione digitale del Corriere dello Sport!

Scegli l'abbonamento su misura per te

Sempre con te, come vuoi

ABBONATI ORALeggi il giornale
Edizione digitale
Edizione digitale
Corriere dello Sport.it
ABBONATI A €0,99
LiveLeggi il giornaleABBONATI A €0,99
ABBONATI
Corriere dello Sport.it
LiveLeggi il giornaleABBONATI A €0,99

WWE Night of Champions 2023: come vederlo in tv, streaming e match card

Al Superdome di Gedda, in Arabia Saudita, arriva il momento del nuovo Premium Live Event della World Wrestling Entertainment
WWE Night of Champions 2023: come vederlo in tv, streaming e match card
1 min
TagsWWENight of Champions

ROMA - Arriva il momento di Night of Champions, Premium Live Event targato WWE che si preannuncia assolutamente da non perdere e che porterà con sé il grande ritorno del World Heavyweight Championship, dopo quasi 10 anni di assenza.

WWE Night of Champions, come vederlo in tv e streaming

Oggi (27 maggio), alle 19 italiane, al Superdome di Gedda (Arabia Saudita) si farà ancora una volta la storia in casa WWE, in un evento che sarà disponibile in esclusiva tv e streaming sul WWE Network.

WWE WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar mostruoso: solleva il gigante Omos
Guarda la gallery
WWE WrestleMania 39, Brock Lesnar mostruoso: solleva il gigante Omos

WWE Night of Champions, la match card

Ecco tutti gli incontri ufficiali di WWE Night of Champions.

  • World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles:
  • Single Match - Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar
  • Single Match - Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus
  • WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship - Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship - Rhea Ripley vs Natalya
  • WWE Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair vs Asuka
  • Intercontinental Championship - Gunther vs Mustafa Ali

Roman Reigns, dominio assoluto pure a WrestleMania 39
Guarda il video
Roman Reigns, dominio assoluto pure a WrestleMania 39

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Da non perdere

Bad Bunny show a BacklashRoman Reigns senza fine
Tutte le news di Altri Sport

Abbonati a Corriere dello sport

Scegli fra le nostre proposte Plus e Full e leggi su tutti i dispositivi con un unico abbonamento.

Ora ad un prezzo mai visto!

A partire da 4,99

0,99 /mese

Scopri l'offerta

Commenti