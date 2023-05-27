WWE Night of Champions 2023: come vederlo in tv, streaming e match card

ROMA - Arriva il momento di Night of Champions, Premium Live Event targato WWE che si preannuncia assolutamente da non perdere e che porterà con sé il grande ritorno del World Heavyweight Championship, dopo quasi 10 anni di assenza.
WWE Night of Champions, come vederlo in tv e streaming
Oggi (27 maggio), alle 19 italiane, al Superdome di Gedda (Arabia Saudita) si farà ancora una volta la storia in casa WWE, in un evento che sarà disponibile in esclusiva tv e streaming sul WWE Network.
WWE Night of Champions, la match card
Ecco tutti gli incontri ufficiali di WWE Night of Champions.
- World Heavyweight Championship - Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles:
- Single Match - Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar
- Single Match - Becky Lynch vs Trish Stratus
- WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship - Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship - Rhea Ripley vs Natalya
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship - Bianca Belair vs Asuka
- Intercontinental Championship - Gunther vs Mustafa Ali