Mourinho compie 60 anni: Dan, glielo scrivo anche in inglese

Mourinho compie 60 anni: Dan, glielo scrivo anche in inglese
4 min
Ivan Zazzaroni
Poche righe per fare gli auguri a Mourinho che ha deciso di tagliare il traguardo dei 60 , assolutamente Special, a Roma. Dopo il successo di La Spezia io - mourinhano fracico da diciannove anni , Porto campione - ho ricevuto tante telefonate e messaggi di eccellenze romaniste, Paolo Liguori, Giancarlo De Andreis e altri. Mi hanno confermato l’importanza della sola presenza di José. "Mi basta sapere che c’è", ha spiegato un amico, riprendendo una riflessione di Enrico Vanzina sul nostro giornale. "Vinciamo, perdiamo, non è importante. La mattina mi sveglio , so che Mourinho allena la Roma e mi sento meglio... ". Mi viene da pensare che un giorno così José avrebbe gradito celebrarlo, che so, in Algarve o a Cascais con un vassoio di gambas, aragoste e un rosso di qualità. O meglio ancora al Guincho, offrendosi al vento e al profumo dell’Atlantico, oltre le Colonne d’Ercole. Ma se s’accontenta possiamo accompagnarlo al castello di Santa Severa, alla Macchiatonda, nostalgia di Setubal. JM 60 è alla Roma dove ha portato Dybala (e Matic) e tanta attenzione e allora, come direttore del Corriere dello Sport , trovo naturale chiedere ai Friedkin e a Pinto di non sprecare questa occasione: uno così la Roma non l ’avrà mai più. Uno così fa fare il salto di qualità in senso globale, rende internazionale il marchio e crea vittorie. Se le cose non cambieranno nella direzione della crescita, a giugno se ne andrà. E con lui Dybala. E con loro la speranza di grandezza.

Lettera a Friedkin: "Not to waste this opportunity"

A few lines to congratulate Mourinho, who has decided to cross the finish line of 60 , absolutely Special , i n Rome. After Sunday’s success in La Spezia, I – an avowed Mourinhist for 1 9 years, champion Porto – received many phone calls and messages from ‘die-hard Roma fans’, Paolo Liguori, Giancarlo De Andreis and others. A couple, very similar, confirmed to me the importance of José’s presence . ‘It’s enough for me to know that he’s there,’ a friend explained to me, adopting a phrase used by Enrico Vanzina in our newspaper. ‘We win, we lose; it doesn’t matter. I wake up in the morning and I know that Mourinho is coaching Roma, and that’s enough for me ’ . I’m inclined to think that Mourinho would have liked to celebrate a day like this, I don’t know, in Algarve or in Cascais with a tray of prawns, lobsters and a quality red. Or better yet at Guincho, abandoning himself to the wind and the scent of the Atlantic, beyond the Pillars of Hercules. But if it suits him, we can accompany him to the castle of Santa Severa, to the Macchiatonda, nostalgic for Setúbal. JM60 is at Roma, where he brought Dybala (and Matic) and plenty of attention. And , a s the editor of Corriere dello Sport, I have to ask the Friedkins and Pinto not to waste this opportunity: Roma will never have another one like him . One that makes the leap in quality in an overall sense, makes the brand international and brings victories. If things don’t change in the direction of growth, he will leave in June. And with him Dybala. And with them the hope of greatness.

