Mourinho compie 60 anni: Dan, glielo scrivo anche in inglese

Lettera a Friedkin: "Not to waste this opportunity"

A few lines to congratulate Mourinho, who has decided to cross the finish line of 60 , absolutely Special , i n Rome. After Sunday’s success in La Spezia, I – an avowed Mourinhist for 1 9 years, champion Porto – received many phone calls and messages from ‘die-hard Roma fans’, Paolo Liguori, Giancarlo De Andreis and others. A couple, very similar, confirmed to me the importance of José’s presence . ‘It’s enough for me to know that he’s there,’ a friend explained to me, adopting a phrase used by Enrico Vanzina in our newspaper. ‘We win, we lose; it doesn’t matter. I wake up in the morning and I know that Mourinho is coaching Roma, and that’s enough for me ’ . I’m inclined to think that Mourinho would have liked to celebrate a day like this, I don’t know, in Algarve or in Cascais with a tray of prawns, lobsters and a quality red. Or better yet at Guincho, abandoning himself to the wind and the scent of the Atlantic, beyond the Pillars of Hercules. But if it suits him, we can accompany him to the castle of Santa Severa, to the Macchiatonda, nostalgic for Setúbal. JM60 is at Roma, where he brought Dybala (and Matic) and plenty of attention. And , a s the editor of Corriere dello Sport, I have to ask the Friedkins and Pinto not to waste this opportunity: Roma will never have another one like him . One that makes the leap in quality in an overall sense, makes the brand international and brings victories. If things don’t change in the direction of growth, he will leave in June. And with him Dybala. And with them the hope of greatness.

Diventare Mourinho di Ivan Zazzaroni, acquista il libro