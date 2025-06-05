Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it
WSOP, Negreanu sfiora l’ottavo bracciale: battuto in heads up da Bambrick

Il noto campione canadese chiude secondo l’Evento #9: Campionato Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better
WSOP, Negreanu sfiora l’ottavo bracciale: battuto in heads up da Bambrick© .
Alle World Series of Poker 2025 in corso a Las Vegas, Daniel Negreanu è andato vicinissimo al suo ottavo braccialetto in carriera. Il player canadese, infatti, è arrivato secondo all’Evento #9: Campionato Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better da $10.000, sfiorando l’ennesimo trionfo WSOP. 

Negreanu: “Alle WSOP 2025 andrò a bere vino…"

Negreanu infinito, altro trionfo e nuovo record PGT

Negreanu ko nel testa a testa finale

Negreanu ha chiuso runner up dietro allo statunitense Ryan Bambrick, che ha vinto il torneo, ha portato a casa una prima moneta da $470.437 e ha conquistato il suo secondo braccialetto in carriera. 

