WSOP, Negreanu sfiora l’ottavo bracciale: battuto in heads up da Bambrick© .

Alle World Series of Poker 2025 in corso a Las Vegas, Daniel Negreanu è andato vicinissimo al suo ottavo braccialetto in carriera. Il player canadese, infatti, è arrivato secondo all’Evento #9: Campionato Omaha Hi-Lo 8 or Better da $10.000, sfiorando l’ennesimo trionfo WSOP.
Negreanu ko nel testa a testa finale
Negreanu ha chiuso runner up dietro allo statunitense Ryan Bambrick, che ha vinto il torneo, ha portato a casa una prima moneta da $470.437 e ha conquistato il suo secondo braccialetto in carriera.