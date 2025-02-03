Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it
abbonatiLeggi il giornale

Naviga le sezioni

Segui le Dirette

Live

I nostri social

FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram

Continua ad esplorare

ContattaciFaqRSSMappa del SitoLa RedazioneEdizione DigitaleAbbonamentiFaqCookie PolicyPrivacy PolicyCondizioni generaliNote legaliPubblicità
Corriere dello Sport.itCorriere dello Sport.it
LoginregistratiabbonatiLeggi il giornale
Corriere dello Sport.it
ABBONATI
Live
ABBONATI Leggi il giornale
Corriere dello Sport.it
Live
ABBONATILeggi il giornale

Resi noti i calendari di  Pool Promozione e Pool Salvezza

Dopo la conclusione della Regular Season ecco il percorso dei due raggruppamenti che porteranno a promozioni e retrocessioni
Resi noti i calendari di  Pool Promozione e Pool Salvezza
31 min

IL CALENDARIO DELLA POOL PROMOZIONE-

1^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 16 febbraio 2025

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

-

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

Us Esperia Cremona

-

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia (anticipo 15/02)

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

-

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

Narconon Volley Melendugno

-

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

Itas Trentino

-

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

 

 

 

2^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 19 febbraio 2025

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

-

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

-

Itas Trentino

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

-

C.B.L. Costa Volpino (posticipo 20/02)

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

-

Us Esperia Cremona

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

-

Narconon Volley Melendugno
     

3^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 23 febbraio 2025

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

-

Itas Trentino

Narconon Volley Melendugno

-

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

-

Us Esperia Cremona

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

-

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

-

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova
     

4^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 2 marzo 2025

Narconon Volley Melendugno

-

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

-

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia (posticipo 03/03)

Itas Trentino

-

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

-

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

Us Esperia Cremona

-

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata (anticipo 01/03)
     

5^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 9 marzo 2025

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

-

Us Esperia Cremona

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

-

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

-

Narconon Volley Melendugno

Itas Trentino

-

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

-

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

 

 

 

1^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 12 marzo 2025

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

-

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No (posticipo 13/03)

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

-

Us Esperia Cremona

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

-

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

-

Narconon Volley Melendugno

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

-

Itas Trentino

 

    

2^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 16 marzo 2025

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

-

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

Itas Trentino

-

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

-

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

Us Esperia Cremona

-

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

Narconon Volley Melendugno

-

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata
     

3^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 23 marzo 2025

Itas Trentino

-

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

-

Narconon Volley Melendugno (anticipo 21/03)

Us Esperia Cremona

-

C.B.L. Costa Volpino (anticipo 22/03)

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

-

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina (anticipo 22/03)

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

-

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

 

 

 

4^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 26 marzo 2025

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

-

Narconon Volley Melendugno

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

-

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

-

Itas Trentino

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

-

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

-

Us Esperia Cremona

 

 

 

5^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 29 marzo 2025

Us Esperia Cremona

-

Omag-Mt San Giovanni In M.No

Nuvolì Altafratte Padova

-

Valsabbina Millenium Brescia

Narconon Volley Melendugno

-

C.B.L. Costa Volpino

Akademia Sant'Anna Messina

-

Itas Trentino

Futura Giovani Busto Arsizio

-

Cbf Balducci Hr Macerata

 

 

 

 

IL CALENDARIO DELLA POOL SALVEZZA-

1^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 16 febbraio 2025

Clai Imola Volley

-

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

Imd Concorezzo

-

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

-

Volley Hermaea Olbia (anticipo 15/02)

Orocash Picco Lecco

-

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

-

Bam Mondovì

 

 

 

2^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 19 febbraio 2025

Volley Hermaea Olbia

-

Clai Imola Volley

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

-

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

-

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

-

Orocash Picco Lecco

Bam Mondovì

-

Imd Concorezzo
     

3^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 23 febbraio 2025

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

-

Clai Imola Volley

Volley Hermaea Olbia

-

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

Imd Concorezzo

-

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

-

Orocash Picco Lecco

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

-

Bam Mondovì
     

4^ GIORNATA ANDATA – 2 marzo 2025

Clai Imola Volley

-

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

-

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

-

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo (anticipo 01/03)

Orocash Picco Lecco

-

Imd Concorezzo

Bam Mondovì

-

Volley Hermaea Olbia
     

5^ GIORNATA ANDATA - 9 marzo 2025

Imd Concorezzo

-

Clai Imola Volley

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

-

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

-

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley (anticipo 08/03)

Volley Hermaea Olbia

-

Orocash Picco Lecco

Bam Mondovì

-

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

 

 

 

1^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 16 marzo 2025

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

-

Clai Imola Volley

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

-

Imd Concorezzo

Volley Hermaea Olbia

-

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

-

Orocash Picco Lecco

Bam Mondovì

-

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

 

 

 

 

 

    

2^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 23 marzo 2025

Clai Imola Volley

-

Volley Hermaea Olbia

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

-

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

-

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como (anticipo 22/03)

Orocash Picco Lecco

-

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

Imd Concorezzo

-

Bam Mondovì
     

3^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 30 marzo 2025

Clai Imola Volley

-

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

-

Volley Hermaea Olbia

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

-

Imd Concorezzo (anticipo 29/03)

Orocash Picco Lecco

-

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

Bam Mondovì

-

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

 

 

 

4^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 6 aprile 2025

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

-

Clai Imola Volley

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

-

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

-

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

Imd Concorezzo

-

Orocash Picco Lecco

Volley Hermaea Olbia

-

Bam Mondovì

 

 

 

5^ GIORNATA RITORNO - 13 aprile 2025

Clai Imola Volley

-

Imd Concorezzo

Fgl-Zuma Castelfranco Pisa

-

Trasporti Bressan Offanengo

Tenaglia Abruzzo Volley

-

Volleyball Casalmaggiore

Orocash Picco Lecco

-

Volley Hermaea Olbia

Tecnoteam Albese Volley Como

-

Bam Mondovì

Acquista ora il tuo biglietto! Segui dal vivo la partita.© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

Da non perdere

Tutte le news di A2 femminile